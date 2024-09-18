Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,692 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of BlackRock worth $313,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $904.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $862.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $908.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.