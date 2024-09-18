Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 357,907 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 357,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $262,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,993,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 558,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,434,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

