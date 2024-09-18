Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 384,675 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.51% of SM Energy worth $274,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SM opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 4.19. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

