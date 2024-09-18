Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 399,988 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.99% of HF Sinclair worth $306,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

