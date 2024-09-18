Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $271,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

