Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,357 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $289,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,501,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,698.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,753.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,762.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.