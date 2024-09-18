Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,960 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 99,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $277,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

