Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.96

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 1152796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,665,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after buying an additional 193,780 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,180,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,303,000 after purchasing an additional 337,441 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.