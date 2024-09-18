Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.20

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 353314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

