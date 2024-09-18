Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.73

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 80872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 223,594 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,493,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,561,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

