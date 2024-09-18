Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 11300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Directa Plus Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42. The company has a market cap of £14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

