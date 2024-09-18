Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 1.8%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $62.30. 972,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,467,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.