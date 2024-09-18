Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.81. 1,015,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,380,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.