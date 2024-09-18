Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 3.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPSTGet Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $98.21. 351,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,377,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

