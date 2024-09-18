Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $81.85

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.85, but opened at $80.00. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 207,329 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

