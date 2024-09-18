DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $778,576.92 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45.
DocuSign Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 2,379,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,469. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in DocuSign by 36.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
