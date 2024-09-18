Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

