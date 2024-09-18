Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.
Dongfeng Motor Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
