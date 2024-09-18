DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,769 shares of company stock worth $34,760,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

