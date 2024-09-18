Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Steven L. Berman Sells 27,632 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,380. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.