Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $445,116. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

