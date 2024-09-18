DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $14,712,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

