Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 197,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,422.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 328.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 125.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 196,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOUG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 963,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

