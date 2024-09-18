DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DSS Price Performance

DSS remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. DSS has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

