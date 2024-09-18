Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.50) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,224.17 ($16.17).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,231 ($16.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 959 ($12.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

