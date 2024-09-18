Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.58

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.58 and last traded at $251.20, with a volume of 384092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,219.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

