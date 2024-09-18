Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 2,777,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.