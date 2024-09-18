Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,778. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.