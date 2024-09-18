Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 525,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,050 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

