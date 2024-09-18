e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 3.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.40 and last traded at $115.86. 614,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,734,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

