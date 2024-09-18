Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.92. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 7,888 shares.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.