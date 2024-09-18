East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 331,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.