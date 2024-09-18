Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) vs. First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 48.38% 5.06% 0.68% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Niles Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $623.53 million 4.71 $232.18 million $2.85 5.84 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eastern Bankshares and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.