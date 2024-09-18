Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,975. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
