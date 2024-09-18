Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,975. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 14,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 3,995,787 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 227.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

