Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,657. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

