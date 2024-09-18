Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 8733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Ebiquity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

