eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.52

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
eBullion Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
