Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.0 %

EDUC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 8,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,604. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

