Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.