Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after buying an additional 3,164,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 4,287,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,817. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

