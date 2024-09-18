Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

