Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.