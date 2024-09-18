Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $910.82 and last traded at $908.45. Approximately 290,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,015,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $906.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $864.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $835.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

