Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,054.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Price Performance
AMBA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. 444,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,441. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
