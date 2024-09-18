Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Elutia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ ELUT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 52,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elutia by 288.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,750 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 145,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elutia by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

