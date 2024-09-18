Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 171,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 107,122 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $5.41.
The company has a market capitalization of $998.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
