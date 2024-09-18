Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

