Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.29

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1122792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

