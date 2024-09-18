Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 464,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,917. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

