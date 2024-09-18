Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.59

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.59 and last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 26594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.